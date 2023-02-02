Police hope Shoalhaven residents will help them find a man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.
David Simpson, 25, is known to frequent the Shoalhaven region.
He is described as 175cm tall, 80kg, of medium build, Caucasian appearance and light complexion, with brown hair and a distinctive neck tattoo.
Anyone with information his whereabouts is urged to call Nowra Police station on 4421 9699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
