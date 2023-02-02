Take a look behind the scenes of the Berry Show

It's all systems go at Berry Showground, where volunteers are making final preparations for the big weekend.
On Friday (February 3), they will open the 135th Berry Show.
As many as 10,000 people are expected to stream through the gates over the next two days, and enjoy all of the delights the Show has to offer.
From cute and cuddly animals, to thrilling motocross shows; competitive woodchopping; prized chickens; intricate art; equestrian competition, and so much more - Show president John Miller said there is something for everyone.
"Everything's a highlight - it depends who you are," he said.
"If you're an ex-dairy farmer, the dairy cattle judging is a highlight; if you're an equine breeder, the horse judging is a highlight; to a kid from the primary school, the pet show is probably a highlight.
"There's something for everybody."
Behind the scenes, there is an army of volunteers making the Show happen.
A conservative estimate would be around 50 show committee members, plus another 100 or so people helping out.
Chief steward Sharon Jeffery said the show's volunteer effort was immense.
"[It is] an unbelievable amount, and without volunteers and the stewards and stewardesses help to get it all together - to make it look so wonderful, it wouldn't look so wonderful," she said.
"It's a lot of work by a lot of people."
The 135th Berry Show is on this Friday and Saturday, February 3-4.
You can see the full program, and even pre-purchase tickets, at www.berryshow.org.au
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
