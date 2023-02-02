When Jess Crossman walked out of her Australian Idol audition with a golden ticket, she embraced her mother and best friend tightly.
The paramedic from Kiama's audition in front of for Kyle Sandilands, Amy Shark, Harry Connick Junior and Meghan Trainor, aired on February 1.
The aspiring singer performed Florence + The Machine's hit You've Got the Love, with her guitar, and has been chosen as part of the top 50.
Since the audition, her phone has not stopped ringing and pinging with notifications.
"It feels pretty amazing," the 25-year-old said.
"I'm so happy for all of the support, but it's overwhelming."
When it came to votes, Jess received three yesses from Harry, Kyle and Amy.
"I think you've got more in the can," Kyle said.
Meghan and Amy said Jess' version sounded like a cover of the original, and they wanted to hear her personal style shine through.
"I thought it was very fair, I think I went into it trying to be someone they wanted me to be," Jess said.
"[I'll] definitely be using my own sound instead of manipulating my voice to how the song is originally written, and go for gold, and just sing."
"I feel how much you really want this, but you need to work so friggin' hard," Amy said, as she handed the paramedic a golden ticket.
The ARIA Award-winning singer-songwriter, who performed at many gigs and often tried to sound like others before she landed her big break, said she could relate to Jess, who has performed across Wollongong.
"For her to compare herself to me was definitely a moment I won't forget," Jess said.
The passionate performer was starstruck by the judging panel, and was thankful for their feedback.
"They were all very lovely," she said.
The singer will perform with 49 others, where 24 contestants will be chosen for the next round.
Twelve will then be chosen to perform in the live performances, where the public votes weekly to decide who is named the next Australian Idol.
The winner receives $100,000 in prize money and a recording contract with Sony Music.
Australian Idol continues at 7pm on Sunday, 7.30pm on Monday and Tuesday on Channel Seven and 7plus.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
