New land release west of Berry

Woodhill Estate Agents is set to bring a new land subdivision to market on the western side of Berry.
Berry Lane is 11 hectares with a pending DA application for 180 residential land blocks with an average price of $880,000.
Agent Peter Chittenden said the blocks ranged in size from 360sqm to 1050sqm, on land that abuts the Huntingdale Estate.
He said the established part of Berry, surrounded by pastures, creeks and lower lands can't grow any further, and will maintain its integrity ongoing.
However, there's still room for improvement via Berry Lane, which sits on land identified seven years ago by the State Government and Shoalhaven Council.
"When the western bypass went through Berry a bunch of land was identified to help grow the town," Mr Chittenden said.
The Huntingdale Estate land was released five years ago and has 250 established homes, including those on Hitchcocks Lane.
"Hitchcocks Lane is established and built and has housing that is existing and built on one side of it. Berry Lane is on the other side," Mr Chittenden said.
"It will be a flow-on from there."
The Woodhill Estate agent knows that people don't welcome change initially, particularly in towns like Berry.
However, he said those same people welcomed change that increased property values.
"The development will happen over two years," he said.
"We've done research with stakeholders in the community of all different ages, types and demographics and fundamentally, so long as the development is sympathetic to the rural setting of Berry and near the beach, then they're happy with it."
There have been concessions made, to keep Berry true to its integrity and rural-type housing.
"We look at house typologies by interviewing builders and looking at their product," Mr Chittenden said.
"We've been quite pleasantly surprised about how they've been able to address architecturally and landscape-wise, and garden-wise, a concept that has been of great appeal to the more established people in the established areas. That's the type of housing we would be putting forward and referring to people."
The subdivision has a lead-in road about 250m long. Mr Chittenden said it was reminiscent of a farm driveway, and formed the initial concept.
Has been in development for over 30 years, with a portfolio that includes Merimbula and Wollongong.
"It's important to understand what will work," he said.
"You've got to pick up on the things that aren't there and that people don't have, but that they really want. That's the challenge."
Berry has very little established property, in good condition, available to market for under $1.6 million.
However, Mr Chittenden said the smaller blocks would enable beautiful houses, at a more affordable price.
"We've already looked at the designs and although they are small ... it's affordable for someone visualising a bit more lifestyle and a bit more retirement," he said.
"A person who doesn't want something big."
He said the market was full of people looking to sell out of Sydney, and invest in lifestyle.
"We've also got families who are looking for something a bit more modern. We're targeting them as well," he said.
"We've done research in the Huntingdale Estate and found that more than half of the population are parents in their late thirties to mid forties who have kids between six and 12 years, and they're unbelievably happy."
In this scenario one parent has the ability to work in Sydney, or work from home because they have more space.
"The kids have a great primary school in the Berry Public and it goes on as they reach high school," Mr Chittenden said. "And we never new that market was there."
He said five years ago, before Huntingdale was developed, people were offended at the idea of living on the western side of Berry.
That's no longer the case. His target market is professional people in that age bracket who are looking at starting a family somewhere that is accessible for schooling.
"You could set up camp here and you would have more work than you would know what do with," Mr Chittenden said.
"There's that many jobs that could be done here that it's really about finding people that are willing to take that risk."
He said the development would provide employment.
"The retail restaurants, the food; the IGA and the coffee shops all improve and get better when people have new and renewed demands for great food," Mr Chittenden said.
"Then what happens is, for those people who don't want growth, their property values increase because Berry is on the radar of more people.
"People don't mind when they go to sell that Berry is a great place. That's the key."
Streets in Berry would remain busy for 60 per cent of the years and the lifestyle "will never change".
"The best developments are the ones that when they're finished are the brand of the location, in this case Berry Lane," Mr Chittenden said.
"By the second week of March we will be actively in the market with people. At the moment we are gathering enquiries."
He's confident that property values will increase due to the development.
"Property is not a short-term plan. I always say five plus years because timing can kill unless you make it your friend," Mr Chittenden said.
"What we're doing here is selling off the plan, and that means that we sell an amount of properties and once it gets approved construction will start.
"Although we ultimately invoice when we sell something we don't focus on that. We focus on the contribution and what it means to the area and the growth, and then the invoices come."
