Forget the Green Hornet, the Green Lantern or even the Green Goblin - the green comet is about to become visible over our skies.
Well, visible if you have binoculars, a telescope or other equipment.
"It's not quite naked eye visible, but nearly," said amateur astronomer John Gould of Cambewarra.
There has been plenty if media attention about the green comet, officially called Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), which was visible in the northern hemisphere during January as it approached our sun, and is about to become visible in the southern hemisphere.
Mr Gould said the best time for seeing the comet will be in the next week when it rises above the horizon.
"Perhaps the first chance for observers around Nowra's latitude to catch comet ZTF will be on the evening of Sunday, February 5," he said.
But he cautioned there will be several challenges caused by the comet's low altitude above the horizon, it's close distance to earth making it appear more diffuse as it's spread out over a wider area, and light from the moon.
The Shoalhaven Astronomers member is not getting too excited about it, despite this being the comet's first visit in about 50,000 years.
"Comets are quite regular," Mr Gould said.
"There are more exciting things in the sky than comets."
That included the sun nearing the end of an 11-year phase and there being plenty of activity on the sun's surface.
People will soon have a chance to see all the interesting things happening in the sky when the Shoalhaven Astronomers only a few weeks away from finishing an observatory at Wollongong University's West Nowra campus.
It will have a guided telescope beaming images onto screens at the university, so anyone can see what is happening.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.