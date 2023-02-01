The State Government has given Shoalhaven Council a major funding boost to its efforts to repair and rebuild the local road network.
Regional Roads Minister Sam Farraway stood beside Terara Road on Wednesday to announce council was being given $3.29 million to help fix roads damaged by months of wild weather.
He said the money would be in council's bank account within 10 days.
"That is going to give certainty for the council and the community as well," Mr Farraway said.
"The council is going to have the cash in their bank account and they're going to be able to start really hooking into their road repairs for 2023."
He said council would be able to prioritise what roads needed to be repaired first, "and take the community along on the journey".
Mr Farraway said the funding was about carrying out long-term repairs.
"This is now not just about filling potholes, it's actually about repairing the road network," he said.
Council's funding has come from $280 million allocated to the state's rural and regional councils after the Country Mayors Association asked for $250 million.
Mr Farraway said the funding was new money.
South Coast MP Shelley Hancock said the condition of local roads was the issue raised most often by local residents.
And as if to illustrate the point, a motorcyclist yelled "Fix the roads" as he passed the gathering.
Shoalhaven Council's deputy mayor, Paul Ell, said council staff had already developed a priority list of roads needing repair.
"We look forward to receiving these funds so we can get on with the job of getting those roads fixed," he said.
"These additional funds will make sure we can get onto those urgent repairs a lot sooner, and the residents in those areas will benefit as a result."
Cr Ell said council would "absolutely not" have been able to afford to carry out as many road repairs without the state government funding.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
