A last-minute funding pledge from the State Government has saved Nowra's Safe Shelter homeless service from closing.
Salt Ministries CEO Peter Dover said this week the shelter was on the verge of again shutting its doors because of a lack of funding.
However on Tuesday morning the Liberal Party's South Coast candidate Luke Sikora said Premier Dominic Perrottet had signed off on an immediate $80,000 funding package for Salt, keeping the doors open until June.
Then Salt and Safe Shelter will be part of budget discussion to "provide a more permanent solution for funding into the future", Mr Sikora said.
He defended the 11th-hour announcement as, "There are processes that need to be followed."
Mr Dover said the emergency funding "helps right now because we need to keep our doors open - I haven't got the money to pay wages at the end of the week."
But after a long time of battling for funds and appealing for help from the government and community, he said a more secure solution was needed.
"We don't plan four months ahead, we plan years ahead," Mr Dover said.
The latest funding promise came on the same day Labor Party candidates Katelin McInerney (Kiama) and Liza Butler (South Coast) joined Mr Dover to call on the Liberals to match Labor's commitment for $250,000 to ensure a year of funding after the March 25 state election.
Labor says that year of funding will provide some breathing space while contracts for five-year financial arrangements are drawn up.
Ms Butler criticised the timing of the government's funding commitment.
"The Liberal government should have come to the table on this a long time ago," she said.
And she said if the government was so slow to respond to community needs during an election campaign, "What do they do when there's no election on and they're not held to account?"
