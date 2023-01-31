The Milton Ulladulla region has been through a quieter than expected Christmas holidays.
Business Milton Ulladulla president Matt Dell says anecdotal evidence points to retail and accommodation being down, due to fewer families visiting the region.
He said it was "still an okay year".
"It was a good summer season, but it wasn't a great summer," Mr Dell said.
He attributed part of that to cafes and restaurants not being able to open as often as they wanted, due to staff shortages.
But while summer trading was down on expectations, Mr Dell predicted a busy February with much of the region's accommodation already booked out.
He said the regional economy seemed to be losing part of its seasonality, with holiday home owners spending more of their time in the southern Shoalhaven, and relying more heavily of local goods and service providers.
That could provide more stability to the local economy, Mr Dell said, with the peaks not reaching the same heights, but more visitation and turnover in the quieter times.
