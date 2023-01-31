The two fatal crashes that occurred in NSW over the Australia Day long weekend both occurred in the Southern Region, which takes in the Illawarra, South Coast and southern inland.
A 50-year old motorcyclist died when his bike crashed off Canola Way at Old Junee about 6pm Saturday, and the second occurred when a man was found deceased in his vehicle in a gully beside Yass Valley Way, Yass at about 9.10am on Sunday.
NSW Police said the weekend was less deadly than in 2022, but over 12,000 drivers were charged between Wednesday and Sunday.
In the Illawarra, a 45 year old man was charged with multiple driving offences, including drug driving, following a high-speed police pursuit through Lake Illawarra on January 26.
The driver of a BMW 120i allegedly returned a positive breath test more than 2.5 times the legal limit after undergoing a breath test at Lake Illawarra Police Station - the alleged reading being 0.131.
The man also allegedly returned a positive drug test for methamphetamine, cannabis and cocaine; the results of which will undergo further analysis.
Across the Southern Region police issued 30 infringements for not wearing seatbelt, 27 for driving with a mobile phone, 935 drivers were caught speeding, while 62 blew above the legal alcohol limit. There were 88 drivers caught with positive drug reading.
Over the five days there were 47 major crashes in the region, and 24 people were injured.
"The overwhelming majority of people on NSW roads chose to take personal responsibility and chose to make the right decision, and they trust others to also make the correct choices," Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command said.
"When a driver chooses to drink and drive they put at risk the lives of every other person in their environment."
