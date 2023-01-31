The Nowra Velo Club returned to local road racing on Sunday on a new, abbreviated course.
The course is further west on the Braidwood Road, beyond the major road damage that prevented local road racing through 2022.
The first road race for this year was a series of graded scratch races, marking the first round of the Robbie Williams Memorial series.
This new series will be run over six races including road and criterium events with points allocated to riders from each event with prizes for each grade at the conclusion of the series.
Sunday saw four grades of racing held with four separate winners announced on the debut racing day.
Josh Ludman took home bragging rights in the A grade race, with Curtis Trkulja, Cameron Harrrison and Mark Astley coming in close behind.
It was a small group that battled it out under hot and humid conditions. Ben Wallis was unfortunately scratched from the race after puncturing a tire early on leaving the four to fight to the finish.
Ludman and Trkulja kept the pressure on over the rolling course which resulted in just those riders together in the final stretch.
Winner of many medals at the recent Australian Speed Skating Championships, Richard Vitiello added to his hardware with another win, this time in the B grade event.
Vitiello rode in clear to the finish line, 100 metres ahead of second place Dean Byrne who had a similar lead over those who were vying for third position.
Steve Gendek took home third place with Tony Patton, Brendan Handel, Doug Gray, Brad Oaten, Jason Spence and Chris Harrison following suit.
Jon Schol took the C grade win in a very close finish over Matt O'Hearn, where a photo was required to determine the winner.
These two riders had been in prominant positions throughout the race and as the finish came up, they fought a close tussle, with the riders side by side over the last 150 metres.
Michael Berriman was two lengths back in third position, ahead of Bill Stahlhut, Trent Wiseman, Matt Grootenboer, Jose Pereira, Kieran Harrison, Jamie Overton and Frank Neri.
Ned Grootenboer won the D grade event after being in the lead position of the race for over half distance along with Hubert Driehuis.
This win puts Ned in line for regrading with three recent wins to his credit. Driehuis showed he was better suited to open road races rather than short course criteriums when he maintained contact with his younger opponent tothe finish.
Newcomer Matt Rose finished third ahead of Kate Darke and Jo Chalain.
Racing for the Robbie Williams series will continue next Sunday with criteriums at the Albatross Aviation technology Park.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
