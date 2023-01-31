Nine new medical graduates interns will make their way to the South Coast to begin work at the Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital.
The new graduates applied through the Rural Preferential Recruitment pathway, which saw 176 intern positions made available across the state.
This number was an increase of 13 on the previous calendar year.
Interns are medical graduates who have completed their medical degrees and are required to complete a supervised year of practice in order to become full-time qualified independent practitioners.
Liberal Candidate for South Coast Luke Sikora and Member for South Coast Shelley Hancock welcomed the incoming graduates and hoped it would be the start of a push to bolster local health staff and support patients presenting to the hospital.
"I want to extend a warm welcome to our region's newest junior doctors and thank them for choosing a rewarding career in the healthcare sector," Mr Sikora said.
"Each of these new medical graduates will play an important role in treating local patients and supporting our experienced and dedicated health staff."
The doctors starting their internship will enter a training program with networked hospitals that will provide on the job experience.
"The NSW Liberal Government is committed to ensuring our hospitals continue to lead the nation, bolstering the numbers of doctors, nurses and health staff, and delivering world class facilities, including the $438 million redevelopment of Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital," Mr Sikora said.
"If elected as the Member for South Coast, I will continue the work of Shelley Hancock to fight to secure additional medical staff, including doctors and nurses for our region."
Mrs Hancock said the newest recruits would receive two year contracts.
"They will rotate across different specialties during the intern year including surgery, medicine and emergency medicine," she said.
Mrs Hancock further added that the NSW Liberal Government has invested a record $33 billion in health as a large focus of the 2022-23 NSW Budget.
"The NSW Government has also announced the largest workforce boost in the nation's history with a $4.5 billion investment over four years for 10,148 full-time equivalent staff to hospitals and health services across NSW," she said.
The medical interns will begin their Shoalhaven stint today, January 31.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
