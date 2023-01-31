Take a look at the new Veterans Centre mural, painted by the community

The Nowra Veteran Wellbeing Centre is looking distinctly more colourful, thanks to its brand new mural.
Local veterans joined forces with artist Kade Valja to paint the massive work, which adorns the centre's carpark entry.
The art is intended to represent the needs and goings on of veterans across the community, as Nowra Veteran Wellbeing Centre manger Jason Grimes explained.
"The painting was a bonding exercise for the community and is one of many activities that the Veteran Wellbeing Centre has in place, encouraging veterans and their families in the region to reach out and seek support alongside one another," Mr Grimes said.
"It was an amazing experience for all who attended and we are eagerly awaiting the completion of the mural to share with the community."
While the mural painting was happening, even more art was being created at the centre, offering the veterans a chance to connect and create together.
"Along with the mural creation, we were fortunate this week to also have local surf podcaster, Matt King hold a surfboard art workshop for veterans and community members to draw, paint and write messages on surfboards that would generally go to waste.
Out of the surfboard workshops, Mr Valja and fellow artist Van Gore have created a custom surfboard for the Nowra Veteran Wellbeing Centre.
In future, the surfboard will be auctioned to raise funds for the centre.
Already this year, the Veteran Wellbeing Centre has welcomed 41 clients through the doors. 24 of them were new clients, seeking the support services on offer.
