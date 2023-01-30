A Nowra man is due to face court in Wagga Wagga today following a pursuit in the state's Riverina region overnight.
Officers from Riverina Police District were patrolling the Ashmont area when they noticed a vehicle travelling without headlights on just before 9pm last night.
The driver allegedly refused to stop when police activated lights and sirens, and a pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit continued to Mangoplah and back to Wagga Wagga, and road spikes were deployed on two occasions.
The vehicle came to a stop near the intersection of Baylis Street and Morrow Street.
The driver was arrested about 9.30pm and a roadside breath test was conducted and returned a positive result.
The 33-year-old man was taken to Wagga Wagga Police Station, where he returned an alleged breath analysis reading of 0.300.
He was charged with a range of driving offences including failing to stop in a police pursuit, dangerous driving, high-range drink driving and driving while disqualified.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
