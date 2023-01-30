Vincentia Sailing Club's Bryn Robinson-Mills has seen a strong performance on the water result in him being named the youngest sailor ever to win the national Hobie-14 sailing event.
Vincentia Sailing Club played host to the 50th Hobie Cat National Championships which had the biggest Hobie 14 fleet in history with a total of 52 boats competing.
Officials said the championships encompassed eight days of "gruelling sailing" bundled with various social events and games to catch up with the sailors who had travelled across the country to attend.
17-year-old Robinson-Mills said every race was "challenging both physically and mentally."
"During each race I was concentrating on reading the win shift and gusts on the water in order to make my way around the course in the fastest and most efficient way possible."
Robinson-Mills said that once the regatta had finished and he'd found out that he had won he couldn't quite believe it.
"I couldn't quite comprehend that I had actually won the national championships," he said.
"It just didn't seem right as I went in with a goal, but not a single thought of ever winning the regatta when racing against previous national and world champions."
Robinson-Mills is now the youngest sailor to have ever won the open fleet.
He began his sailing journey 10 years ago when his parents took him down to Callala Junior Sailing School.
The young sailor spent several years at Callala learning the basics by sailing Pittwater Juniors and Manly Juniors before joining Vincentia Sailing Club.
"Since joining Vincentia I have sailed Hobie Cats ever since and have skippered my own Hobie 14 since 2019," he said.
He said the biggest learning curve in the sport of sailing is having belief in yourself.
"Having confidence in what you're doing and believing in yourself that you're doing the right thing or you just end up doubting yourself and making bad decisions," he said.
Robinson-Mills will now be focused on the next step in his racing career with the NSW State Titles coming up in February followed by the Victorian State Titles in March.
The main focus for the young sailor is the Hobie 14 worlds held in July this year where Robinson-Mills will look to take on the best the sport.
The young sailor is currently looking for sponsors ahead of the event.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
