'It's abominable': cost of living crisis is hurting Shoalhaven homelessness services

Homelessness services in the Shoalhaven are facing a dire situation.
More people than ever are needing their help, yet the services are severely limited by rising costs and a lack of funds.
At Nowra's Salt Safe Shelter, temporary funding has officially run out as of Tuesday (January 31); a promised solution from the Premier is yet to materialise.
"The state government has until close of business Tuesday, so I'm not panicking yet," Salt Ministries CEO Peter Dover said.
"It just comes down to the fact that cost of living has gone through the roof. From September, the amount of people reaching out just for food and groceries has increased 55 per cent.
"That's over 1000 families on a regular basis coming and getting what they need just to survive.
"This has to stop."
At nearby SAHSSI (Supported Accommodation & Homelessness Services Shoalhaven Illawarra), the team has helped more than 900 people in the past six months alone.
They have already used up most of the annual budget helping those in need, and their stock of essentials is dwindling.
"We're seeing an increasing number of older residents who have been able to afford their rent for years and years. Now, suddenly they've had an end of notice termination - they've got 90 days and when they look in the market they can't afford the rent," SAHSSI operations manager Lesley Labke said.
"So they're going to become homeless for the first time in their entire lives.
"They don't come from a group of people that you would normally expect to encounter homelessness. They have a fixed income that incomes not going to go up they can't return to the workforce.
"They are suddenly faced with the very real possibility of the becoming homeless, or having to move out of area away from all of their supports when they're aging. It's abominable."
In response to the ongoing crisis, Shoalhaven City Council has launched a fundraising campaign to support local groups - including Salt Safe Shelter, SAHSSI, Ulladulla and Districts Community Resources Centre, and St Vincent de Paul Nowra.
Mayor Amada Findley called on residents who are able, to donate to the Mayor's Relief Fund.
All money raised will go to community services working on the front line of the Shoalhaven's housing crisis.
"This is a voluntary donation. We know people are doing it tough in the Shoalhaven, and cost of living is going up and up," she said.
"Council is a small player in this whole thing, but what I have heard as Mayor over the last six years has been that people want to help our community.
"What we are also doing is showing to the state and federal governments that this is a community that cares.
"And that's a really strong message, to tell all levels of government they should make sure SAHSSI has support to do their day-to-day work; make sure that Salt has support, and get them short term and transitional accommodation funding."
While fundraising efforts were acknowledged as an interim solution, the Mayor was questioned on council's efforts to advocate for affordable housing, and enable agencies to build more of it.
"Council is very focused on trying to get affordable housing into the region," she said.
"It's been through the leadership of this council that we've been able to get the Bomaderry project started, and I'm hoping that gets well and truly off the ground this year.
"But also we've been lobbying the state government to make sure they don't take their sights off the refreshment of the East Nowra area, North Nowra as well."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
