Labor has promised to double the state government funding allocated to Waminda and the Shoalhaven Women's Health Centre is if wins the March state election.
Shadow Health Minister Ryan Park was in Nowra on Friday to say the health centre will be given an extra $915,000 over five years, while an additional $145,000 will go to Waminda.
They are part of a promised major boost to funding for woman's health centres across the state.
READ MORE:
Shoalhaven Women's Health Centre Tracy Lumb said the extra funding would allow a major boost to services.
Just last month Ms Lumb was warning about the centre have to cut staff and reduce operating hours from four to three days a week because funding had not increased for many years.
She said the extra funding promise was "enormous".
It meant, "This service is going to remain viable, and operate five days a week."
Ms Lumb said the boost meant the centre could provide more appointments for counselling, financial counselling, telephone counselling, alternate therapy, in fact "all those types of things to do with mental health is going to improve".
She said it also offered more stability for staff who "are going to have more permanent jobs".
Many will be able to work full-time at the centre, she said, while some had previously been working three part-time jobs.
Waminda Executive manager Kristine Falzon said the extras funding would provide more stability and longevity.
"It's about security, it's about future planning, and really investing into what needs to happen for our community," she said.
Mr Park said the major funding boost was essential to ensure woman's health centres across the state were able to stay open.
"This couldn't be a small commitment, it had to be significant," he said.
And he called on the State Government to match the promised funding increase.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.