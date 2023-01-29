Even in his retirement to Sanctuary Point, Geoffrey Ellison was never idle.
He was always doing something to help his community, particularly when he could put his financial acumen to good use.
The former accountant has been posthumously awarded an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for his service to the community through a range of organisations.
Mr Ellison's daughter, Kirsten Riolo, accepted the OAM for him.
"To accept it on his behalf is really humbling," she said.
"When I saw, growing up, all the activities he was involved with; you don't really see it until its a cumulative piece."
Before his passing in 2022, the late Mr Ellison was an active member of the Jervis Bay Maritime Museum, Huskisson RSL sub-branch, Bay and Basin Community Financial Services, and the Shoalhaven Professional Business Association.
Through his career, Mr Ellison was also a member of the Citizens Military Service; co-founder of the CSB Asia Pacific Accountancy Association; international president of the Affiliated Conference of Practicing Accountants; a highly regarded leader and of several accountancy and military groups, and a dedicated member and director of the NSW Rail Museum.
Ms Riolo said the long list of achievements with so many groups was a testament to her father's approach to life.
In short, it's the mark of a man who was kind, clever, and incredibly passionate about helping people.
"[Dad] was so passionate about each of the different things that he got involved with, and gave so much all the time.
"His first thought was always 'how can I make this better', 'how can I improve something', 'how can I give back to the community'.
"When he was a liquidator, he was always making sure that he was efficient, and fair and kind - that didn't change when he retired.
"It was the ethos he brought forward, in using his skills to bring something to the community which had given him so much."
Though Mr Ellison was based in Sydney for much of his life, Sanctuary Point was always like a second home for the family.
The Ellison family had holidayed there for four decades, before Mr and Mrs Ellison retired to the Bay and Basin.
Of course, his work for the community didn't stop.
"It's a really special part of their lives, for mum and dad, but also for ours now as well," Ms Riolo said.
"I don't even know that he officially retired, he just kept doing other types of work.
"Dad wasn't very good at putting his hands to idle, he was always very productive. When he got down here, he turned his attention to some of the great things that he could use his accounting skills and financial acumen for."
Mr Ellison died on April 27, 2022, at Karinya Palliative Care Unit in Berry. He was 85 years old.
His memorial service was held at the Jervis Bay Maritime Museum, where he had volunteered from 2014 to 2022.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
