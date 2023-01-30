Ag Shows, markets, and more: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

It's Showtime
Your local show
February means showtime in the Shoalhaven - the local shows are running this month (and into March), starting with the Berry Show on February 3-4. Next up is the Nowra Show on February 10-11, and Kangaroo Valley Show on February 17-18. Milton show will cap off the region's run on March 3-4.
Markets Galore
Shop fresh and local
Whether you're after farm fresh veg, more plants for the garden, or locally crafted homewares, your nearest market is bound to have it. This week, there's the Berry Farmers Market (Thursday, 3-6pm), Jervis Bay Maritime Museum Twilight Market (Friday, 3-7pm), Milton Village Market (Saturday, 9.30am - 2.30pm), and The Mill Market at Pyree (Sunday, 10am - 3pm).
Local Colour
Photography Exhibition
Berry-based landscape photographer Andy Hutchinson has captured the Shoalhaven in all its colourful glory, during his two decades of snapping. Now, a selection of favourites are on display in his first official gallery show. Featuring glorious colours of nature, and many often-unnoticed details Life on the Colour Spectrum is open now at Fern St Gallery, Gerringong. Catch the exhibition now, until February 12.
Art Trail
Meet the local creatives
Take a peek at the creative process on the Currarong Art Trail. Currarong's artists are looking forward to welcoming you into their homes, studios and workspaces on the first Saturday of every month. Artists' spaces are open on February 4, 10am to 2pm. Before setting off, check the website to plan your trail journey.
Sunday Sesh
At Mollymook Beach
Finish the weekend with good vibes and spectacular views, from The Rooftop at Bannisters Mollymook. Enjoy the live music and perhaps a tipple - this Sunday (February 5), the talented Ness Quinn is serenading, 5-8pm.
Coming Up
Tribute Show
'Kenny and Dolly Together Again' is coming soon to Sanctuary Point. The show celebrates country music's favourite couple, featuring veteran performer Marty Edwards as Kenny Rogers, and the inimitable Wendy T as Dolly Parton. Join the pair, and the Kings of Country, as the recreate the magic in this world-class tribute show. Taking the stage at The Country Club St Georges Basin on Saturday, February 11. Get your tickets from the venue, or online.
Coming Up
Community Choir
To celebrate the NSW Seniors Festival, the Shoalhaven Community Choir is putting on a free show, alongside NUKEM. Let the musicians entertain, while enjoying afternoon tea at the Wesley Centre in Nowra. Happening Sunday, February 12, 2-5pm. No bookings required.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.