Shoalhaven City Council kerbside recycling collection

Updated January 29 2023 - 2:36pm, first published January 27 2023 - 1:30pm
Shoalhaven City Council kerbside recycling collection. Picture supplied

Shoalhaven City Council wishes to remind residents that weekly kerbside recycling collection has finished.

