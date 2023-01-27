After a "highly successful" debut in 2022, the Kiama Beach Tag Tournament will return in 2023 "bigger and better" according to tournament director Steve Emmett.
The tournament is the brainchild of Emmett and fellow tournament director Keiron Duncan and will see teams battle it out for $15,000 in prize money.
"We have both played Oztag for 15 plus years and feel passionate about creating unique opportunities for fellow lovers of the sport," Emmett said.
"We wanted to offer a great experience for players on the sand, but also for spectators in the stands."
"The inaugural event achieved this, it was highly successful and included food trucks, a spectacular Skandi bar set-up, DJ and a stack of cash and prizes."
Emmett said he loves to be able to put on a major event in his hometown, with the event bringing a large amount of visitors to Kiama, which in turn he said provides a boost to local businesses.
"The game itself is really fun as there is only six player on the the field and the sand creates a lot of fatigue meaning there's no shortage of tries and non-stop action," he said.
"Beach tag is only a relatively new concept but we see it having a massive future right here in Kiama."
This year the event has shifted from Surf Beach to Kendall's Beach, with more sand to utilise, there will now be junior divisions in addition to senior divisions.
This year's divisions include;
"Last year we could only squeeze four fields in at Surf Beach and hence there were only open men's, open mixed and U18 mixed divisions," Emmett said.
This year they are aiming for 60 to 70 teams after hosting 40 in the inaugural event.
"We hope to see a lot of local teams enter into the competition as there is a heap of talented player locally."
Last year two of the the three division winners were local, which Emmett said was "no mean feat" considering the majority of teams that took part were from Greater Sydney and the ACT.
Avcon are the naming rights sponsors of the event, with their sponsored side winning the open men's title in 2022.
There will be a number of food/drinks options on offer at the event including Jervis Bay Brewing Company, Coolangatta Estate, Hungry Monkey, The Pines Gelato along with gozleme, donuts and coffee.
"There is no beach tag comp like this anywhere in Australia," Emmett said.
"Thanks to our generous partners, we are offering $15,000 in cash and prizes from Budgy Smugglers and Ringers Western."
"t's the perfect pre season hit out for league, union, netball, hockey, AFL & soccer teams to sweat it out on the sand in a competitive and fun comp."
"Even if you aren't playing, come down to Kendall's to catch some of the action, have a few drinks and enjoy the festival atmosphere."
You can register here.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
