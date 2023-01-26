NSW's largest residential builder is seeking subcontractors to work on their projects across the South Coast.
The NXT Building Group which owns McDonald Jones Homes and MOJO Homes in NSW is keen to recruit carpenters skilled with both steel and timber frames, eaves and fixouts.
NSW Construction Manager Andrew Mavin said the company is working on sites between Nowra and Kioloa.
"If you have completed your trade certificate, deliver consistent high-quality work and have a good eye for detail we'd like to have a chat with you," Mr Mavin said.
"You will be working with the state's leading home builder which is back by the strength of the NXT Building Group the second largest home builder in Australia."
Businesses and individuals interested in this opportunity for consistent work for the next 6 to 12 months and paid within 7 days of completion works should email southcoastjobs@nxtbg.com.au to register their availability.
