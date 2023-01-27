Three local women are the brains behind a fundraising ball at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, that aims to raise funds and highlight the issue of homelessness throughout the region.
Christine Trost, Kathy Schofield and Stephanie Young met each other through a common sporting interest and brainstormed the idea almost two years ago.
That idea is the Homeless Hub Ball which will be held on May 6 with 100 per cent of the profits being donated to the Supported Accommodations and Homelessness Services Shoalhaven Illawarra (SAHSSI) Homeless Hub, Nowra.
The theme of the ball is 'Regency Era', where attendees will have the chance to dance the night away along with a fine dining experience and entertainment throughout, all for a good cause.
"Funding opportunities are limited and therefore we think it is really important to try and act locally to support those in need," Ms Trost said.
"We wanted to support something local where we knew the funds would be put back into the community and that's why we chose SAHSSI."
"We also think this is a great way for our community to come together and enjoy an event given the isolating impact of COVID-19."
In the 2016 census, 279 people were recorded as homeless in the Shoalhaven, representing a 24.5 per cent increase since the previous census.
"Homelessness is a humanitarian crisis that continues to rise," she said.
"It's so hard for those organisations to get ongoing funding so it would be great to be able to give them a decent amount of money from this event," Ms Young said.
The trio are hoping to sell more than 400 tickets in a bid to sell out the event and raise as much money as possible.
"Our aim is to hit capacity, we just need to get the news out there and start spreading the word about the event," Ms Young said.
"It's definitely nerve-wracking, because what if we don't pull it off but then I remember what we are doing it for and it makes it all worthwhile."
Currently the team is looking for local sponsors to jump on board and contribute to the event.
Tickets are currently available online to purchase on the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre website.
"By coming, you'll get a really fantastic night, a three course meal, entertainment, time with your friends and a chance to support a really worthy local cause."
More information and tickets can be found here if you are interested in attending.
If you'd like to be a sponsor or for inquiries, you can contact the group at homelesshubfundraiser@gmail.com.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
