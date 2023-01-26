South Coast Register
Gareth Ward announces grant to upgrade home of Salt Care in Bomaderry

Updated January 27 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 9:16am
Salt Care CEO Peter Dover and Member for Kiama Gareth Ward together at the Community Centre, which will be upgraded through a NSW Government grant. Picture supplied.

A grant will upgrade the Bomaderry Community Centre, which houses the homeless charity Salt Care through the NSW Government's Community Building Partnerships Program.

