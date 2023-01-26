A grant will upgrade the Bomaderry Community Centre, which houses the homeless charity Salt Care through the NSW Government's Community Building Partnerships Program.
Kiama MP Gareth Ward announced the upgrade funding on January 27 and said he was absolutely delighted to have secured this funding.
"Salt Care do incredible work with local families but particularly with vulnerable people and our homeless and those at risk of homelessness," Mr Ward said.
Read also: Glorious day for duck-racing at Huskisson
"They are an incredibly important asset for our local Shoalhaven community and as your local State MP, I will continue to support the very vital work they do to help and assist others in their time of need."
Salt Care is a local Shoalhaven charity based in Bomaderry which helps the homeless, socially disadvantaged, First Nations people, Indigenous youth, young people at risk, the elderly and vulnerable.
"Whilst some people have 'promised' funding to Salt Care - I'm delighted to have secured and delivered real funding and real results.
"When I make a commitment to our local community - I always get it done. As NSW Minister for Disability Services, I established extensive new outreach initiatives with the necessary wrap around support services needed which helped to halve the incidence of homelessness across our State."
Mr Ward said he aimed to continue working in partnership with charity groups like Salt Care and other non-government organisations, but hoped to involve the government to provide tangible solutions.
The Chief Executive Officer of Salt Care Limited, Mr Peter Dover, welcomed the funding.
"Salt Care delivers and gives out food and groceries to over one thousand families every week - which is obviously on a regular, ongoing basis," Mr Dover said.
"We also run the Safe Shelter Shoalhaven which is the only homeless shelter in the region that takes in homeless people who walk in off the street that same day - that includes males, females and families.
"Salt temporary accommodation for people who are suffering from homelessness and who are transitioning into more permanent housing.
"We also have Salt assisted Housing which is 38 homes which are set-up for males, females and families to offer them supported, secure housing," Mr Dover said.
"We also have Salt and Co which is our social enterprise and training hub of Salt Care to help people to move from unemployment to self sufficiency in employment.
"Lastly, we have Salt NDIS - and we are a registered NDIS provider giving support to those with disabilities.
"We appreciate the funding from Gareth Ward MP which will help us to repair and renovate the Bomaderry Community Hall which helps greatly towards allowing us to run many of our programs," Mr Dover concluded.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.