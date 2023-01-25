Lyn Doppler still can't quite believe she has earned an Order of Australia medal, for her service to education and the community.
The teacher and advocate of Restorative Practice - a teaching method being adopted by schools all over the world - has been overwhelmed by kind messages from loved ones and parents of her former students.
But most of all, she is immensely proud of the positive changes she has made for teachers, students, and entire school communities.
Ms Doppler has been an educator since the 70s, and was principal of Rozelle Public School until her retirement in 2010.
During the early 2000s, she introduced Restorative Practice to Rozelle, and got ten other Sydney schools on board in those early years.
She has been a Churchill Fellow and a Paul Harris Fellow for her work in Restorative Practice, having used the first schools as a learning opportunity
Nearly two decades later, Ms Doppler is proud to see Restorative Practice is still done there.
Teachers collaborate to solve problems, as do the students; having those effective working relationships has reduced bullying, and academic results are consistently better.
"A lot of people think that a good school begins with good students, but you've got to have the staff that are connected, and feel they can talk about what's working, what's not," Ms Doppler said.
"For us, also, it was about building the relational capacity: kids can't learn unless there's a connection and relationship with the teacher, and everyone in the school.
"When you spend that time to build those connections... the kids learned to problem solve. They also learned that having a go was the way you learn things, and and it doesn't matter if you make a mistake, because we can work it out.
"This way, kids feel empowered to own something that's happened and work it out. Instead of a system based on reward and punishment, it was a system based on acknowledgement."
Now retired in the Bay and Basin, Ms Doppler still lends her expertise in Restorative Practice to educators across Australia and around the world.
She said Restorative Practice's Socratic approach was key to improving schools - not only in terms of academics, but in their culture as a whole.
"When it becomes embedded and when we take the time to do that, we have less bullying, we have tighter relationships, and we have better academic results," Ms Doppler said.
"I think it's marvellous, and I'd love to see it everywhere.
"As my dear friend Terry O'Connell says, 'it's not rocket science'.
"It's all about relationships, no matter your field. You step in, look at how things are going, and how they can be improved."
Ms Doppler was nominated for the OAM by parents of her former students.
Outside of her work in education, she has also been a committed volunteer for groups including Rotary and Amnesty International.
"I'm shocked, and really thrilled. There were lots of people involved, and to receive it, it's pretty nice."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
