Nothing says summer on the bay quite like Huskisson's beloved Duck Derby.
The racing rubber ducks drew hundreds of families to Moona Moona Ck, making the most of their Australia Day public holiday.
While the Marine Rescue Jervis Bay unit was the big winner on the day - having raised vital funds for their life saving work - Mia Kobayati was thrilled with her own victory.
The little kid won the big prize of $500 in the final race of the day, when her racing rubber duck crossed the finish line first.
Delighted and surprised at the win, Mia told the Register she planned to spend the prize money on her family, by taking them out to dinner.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
