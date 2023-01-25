The syllabus for the 2023 Shoalhaven Eisteddfod has been released.
Organisers said there were many categories of performance they encourage people of all ages to compete in this year. The 2023 event will be the 39th annual City of Shoalhaven Eisteddfod.
The quality of competition is always very high, providing experience and learning for all involved.
The Shoalhaven Eisteddfod provides a great opportunity for schools to showcase their achievements in Vocal and instrumental Music, Dance and Speech and Drama. In addition to the fantastic experience of performing on stage, all Shoalhaven school entrants are considered for two special awards: the Helen Ring Award from Shoalhaven City Council Arts Board and the $1000 Schools Encouragement Award.
All schools have been sent an electronic copy of the Syllabus and school communities are encouraged to participate in the many school sections listed in the Eisteddfod Syllabus.
Eisteddfod performance experience is also invaluable for individuals and community groups to try out new material and receive constructive comment on their performance.
The syllabus can be accessed on the Eisteddfod website at www.shoalhaveneisteddfod.org.au/syllabus
or printed copies are available at South Coast Music, Nowra Library and Ulladulla Library.
For more information visit the website or the Shoalhaven Eisteddfod Facebook page. You can also call Mrs Frazier for school inquiries on 0400 890 839, or secretary Susanne O'Neill on 0409 383 324.
