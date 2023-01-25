South Coast Register
Three charged for Nowra stabbing death of Michael Kerr

Updated January 26 2023 - 11:34am, first published 6:24am
A 22-year-old man was arrested at a Warilla home and was among three charged for the fatal stabbing of Michael Kerr in Nowra in January of 2022. Picture by NSW Police Force.

Homicide Squad detectives have charged three people - including two teenagers - in relation to the alleged fatal stabbing of a man on the South Coast last year.

