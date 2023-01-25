Three charged for Nowra stabbing death of Michael Kerr

Homicide Squad detectives have charged three people - including two teenagers - in relation to the alleged fatal stabbing of a man on the South Coast last year.
Just before 4.20am on January 4 2022, emergency services were called to the intersection of Haigh Avenue and Worrigee Street at Nowra, following reports a man suffering a stab wound had been found unconscious.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District attended and commenced CPR; however, he died at hospital a short time later. He has since been formally identified as 51-year-old Michael Kerr.
Detectives from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, with assistance from detectives from the South Coast Police District, established Strike Force Lodder to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Kerr's death.
Following extensive investigations, strike force detectives attended Penrith Police Station on Tuesday (24 January 2023) and arrested two teenage boys, both aged 17.
Both teenagers were charged with murder, aggravated robbery with wounding/grievous bodily harm, attempt robbery in company, aggravated enter dwelling with intent knowing people there, and drive conveyance taken without consent of owner.
The pair appeared in children's court on January 25 and were formally refused bail and will remain in custody to appear on March 23.
At about 7am on January 25, Homicide Squad detectives - assisted by Raptor Squad officers - executed a search warrant at a home in Warilla, where they arrested a 22-year-old man.
He was taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station and charged with murder, aggravated robbery with wounding/grievous bodily harm, attempt robbery in company, and drive conveyance taken without consent of owner.
He was refused bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court on January 26.
Police will allege in court the three men entered into a joint criminal enterprise to rob Mr Kerr of cash and a mobile phone, during which he was stabbed.
