Volunteer gardeners of Shoalhaven Heads are determined to ensure everyone can enjoy a slice of paradise.
The popular Shoalhaven Heads Native Botanic Garden is set to receive a disability access upgrade: a replacement picnic area, built to be wheelchair accessible.
Shoalhaven Heads Native Botanic Garden president Rob Stewart said access was a key component of their projects; improving accessibility has long been a goal for the Garden volunteers, alongside the park's expansion.
"The barbeque shelter area and the old table and chairs needed to become wheelchair accessible and disability-friendly," Mr Stewart said.
"The new shelter has new chairs and tables and we have also been undertaking a lot of work to make the Shoalhaven Heads native botanic gardens more accessible for people with a disability.
"This will be of great benefit to both visitors and locals alike."
The picnic area access upgrades are being made possibly by a $25,000 grant from the state government.
Kiama MP Gareth Ward was delighted to support the Garden - a 'hidden treasure' of Shoalhaven Heads - in its latest project.
"As many Heads locals and visitors to our region have discovered, the Shoalhaven Heads Native Botanic Garden is a peaceful place for a quiet wander and a relaxing picnic, with a children's playground sitting on the opposite side of the park over the road," he said.
"The garden has come a long way from its initial concept and fundraising by original coordinators, the late Roger Tilley, and Mr Rob Stewart.
"The Shoalhaven Heads Native Botanic Garden is a fantastic and an important visual reminder of what a local community can do by working together towards a common goal and purpose."
