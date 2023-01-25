South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven Heads Native Botanic Garden is getting a disability access upgrade

Updated January 26 2023 - 7:48am, first published January 25 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers at Shoalhaven Native Botanic Garden are working to make the popular park more accessible. Picture by Jorja McDonnell

Volunteer gardeners of Shoalhaven Heads are determined to ensure everyone can enjoy a slice of paradise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.