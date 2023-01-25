Nowra Velo Club's Richard Vitiello, when on form, is well known for his speed and criterium race ability according to his Shoalhaven teammates.
Mr Vitiello is a multi-skilled athlete however, being a talented speed skater who most recently showcased his dynamic skillset on the national stage.
He first came to the local Velo Club 10 years ago to improve and aid his already recognised ability in the skating sport.
Last week Mr Vitiello was in Western Australia at the Australian Speed Skating Championships, racing in the master's division.
It was a highly successful trip for the athlete as he returned home with a plethora of medals.
The speed skater secured two gold, four silver and three bronze medals in WA.
Mr Vitiello raced on the road to win the road sprint and was in the NSW team that won the relay gold.
Also on the road he took home bronze in the 5km points race.
In the indoor racing circuit, Mr Vitiello took home silver in the 200m and silver in the 100m, on top of another bronze in the 3km event.
On a banked track, Mr Vitiello participated in several events again bringing home successful results.
He secured a silver medal in the 500m and another silver in the 1000m plus a bronze in the 5km points race.
Mr Vitiello will now return to local racing with good form.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
