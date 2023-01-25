Worrigee restaurant The Growers has acquired an exciting new talent with a new chef coming on board with more than 30 plus years in the restaurant industry.
Chef Richard Brown has seen his career take him all across the country working in an array of different venues, including Cha Cha Char and Black Hide by Gambaro in Brisbane, Moo Moo on the Gold Coast and most recently The Darwin Club, a one-hatted restaurant in the Northern Territory.
"I am very excited to join The Growers' team," Mr Brown said.
"The venue already has a reputation for securing high-quality produce from small-batch local suppliers supplemented with our on-site bio-sustainable gardens, and I plan to build on this."
Mr Brown said the team is currently curating a sustainable paddock-to-plate menu that showcases the Shoalhaven's rich array of produce and livestock.
Bernie Brown, CEO of Shoalhaven Ex-Services Group (SESG) which owns and operates The Growers said he's pleased to welcome a new chef with such great credentials and experience.
"Richard's Queensland and Northern Territory experience fits well with The Growers' theme of country/coastal, with a menu that spotlights local producers and growers, and we're pleased he has joined the team," he said
Mr Brown isn't the only new figure coming on board however with Adriaan Mak coming on board at the Pepper Tree restaurant at Worrigee Sports.
Mr Mak comes to the Shoalhaven with more than 40 years of experience in 4 and 5-star hotels as well as running large catering operations with registered clubs.
"I am very excited for my next challenge," he said
"The Pepper Tree is an excellent opportunity to bring my passion for food excellence, food quality and consistency to a great team of chefs."
The Growers' kitchen is open Wednesday from 5 pm to 9 pm, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 9 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm with a farm-to-plate casual menu and wood-fired pizzas.
The Growers is located at 131 Greenwell Point Rd, Worrigee on the lower level of Worrigee Sports, surrounded by the golf course. For more information about The Growers visit https://www.thegrowersshoalhaven.com.au/ or call (02) 4408 3033.
The Pepper Trees at Worrigee Sports is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week and can be contacted at https://worrigeesports.com.au/eat-drink/the-pepper-trees/ or call (02) 4421 6422.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
