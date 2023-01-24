Call in the experts to get the job done well Advertising Feature

We've all been there. Something at home is broken and despite best intentions, is still not fixed, or somebody has tried to fix it and despite hours of effort and dollars spent, has only managed to make things worse.

While some people are blessed with DIY ability, not all of us are as lucky and even some problems can bring the best DIY gurus undone, so when should you lay down tools and ask for help?



When tackling any home maintenance ask yourself some quick questions:

Do you know what to do or can you learn?

Do you have the time to work on the job and complete it on time?

Do you have the right tools and materials that you need? Is it safe to do and legally compliant?

A qualified tradie can save you time and money. Pictures shutterstock.

If the answer is no then it's best to get some professional assistance from the start. A qualified tradie can help with advice, perform any work you can't complete yourself or better yet- get the whole job done for you. However if the answer is yes, then what are you waiting for?



Allow extra time in case there are unexpected issues, have extra materials on hand and and make sure you charge any power tools the night before.

Remember the golden rule, "measure twice, cut once" and take the time to do the job properly. A quick fix may seem like a good idea but it can quickly turn into an expensive mistake.



Always check before drilling or cutting or digging. Organisations like "Dial Before You Dig" and tools like a stud and power cable finder can save you a lot of time and trouble.

Plumbing

Issues such as unclogging drains, fixing leaking taps and changing washers can get tricky. A plumber can usually have them done quickly and at a low cost.



They can also improve your home by installing garden timers and replacing shower heads, making it water water efficient and saving you money.

Electrical

The risks far outweigh the benefits when dealing with electrical repairs or installations, so apart from changing light bulbs or blown fuses, it's always best left to a qualified professional.

Carpentry

Carpentry around the home may seem daunting but there are many jobs you can do such as replacing or repairing items such as skirting boards or cupboard doors, however you often need a large range of tools and skills to complete the job. A tradie has the resources to make sure the job is done right and looks amazing.

Gardening