Awe inspiring performances coming to the Shoalhaven Advertising Feature

On by Circa. Photo by Pia Johnson.

As the holidays come to an end and the year starts to kick into gear, the team at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre are preparing to welcome some world-class performers to their main stage.

In early March music fans will be in heaven as classical guitarist Karin Schaupp brings her trademark warmth and expressiveness. This concert promises a broad program that will evoke feelings of loss, longing, love, and a bit of foot-stomping fandango flamboyance. Joining her onstage is the renowned Flinders Quartet. With two decades of experience, and acclaimed for their unpretentious brilliance, they are one of Australia's most loved chamber music ensembles. This program features works by Carulli, Boccherini and a world premiere performance of Carl Vines' Endless for Guitar and String Quartet (2021).

If you are looking for some wow moments in your live entertainment, then look no further than On by Circa. This iconic Brisbane based contemporary circus company is in demand at festivals all over the world. This new work follows eight strangers whose lives cross in the courtyard of an apartment block. Over the course of a single night they will fight, love, laugh and find moments of beauty and transcendence. The sheer athleticism of this performance will have audiences on the edge of their seats.

Also coming up is Karen Knowles in Concert, the International Women's Day Awards presented by the Zonta Club of Berry and The Naked Magicians.