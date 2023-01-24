Bundanon is celebrating its one-year anniversary with live performances and art workshops this weekend, January 28 and 29.
In January 2022 Bundanon's brand-new exhibition space and Bridge for Creative Learning was re-opened to the public and has since welcomed over 50,000 visitors through its doors.
The weekend is part of Siteworks: From a Deep Valley, a curated series of events across four key weekends that draw on themes of climate research, critical thinking, First Nations knowledge and technologies and creative digital spaces. The programming is also in collaboration with the Sydney Festival, an annual celebration of culture, creativity and questioning minds.
It will include outdoor installations, performances, workshops, talks, and digital artworks. On Saturday there will be a day of relaxed drop-in workshops for all ages, providing fun frameworks for thinking about weather, collective activism and the transformative power of natural materials. The Sunday will feature a series of performances including Janet Laurence's Spells for Weather, a ritualistic experience incorporating spell-casting and live dance.
Open to the public both days will also be Inside, Underground, Bundanon's current major exhibition that responds to the art museum and its landscape. The exhibition showcases five Australian artists who investigate the complex relationship between body and site using repurposed natural materials such as plant and animal matter, beeswax, oyster shells and algae.
Ramox Cafe will be open throughout the festivities. Executive chef Douglas Innes-Will's innovative menu has recently been recognised by Good Food's critic choice. More details about the weekend of events, including free tours at 11am and 2pm on both days and face-painting from 11am-1pm, can be found online.
As the holidays come to an end and the year starts to kick into gear, the team at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre are preparing to welcome some world-class performers to their main stage.
In early March music fans will be in heaven as classical guitarist Karin Schaupp brings her trademark warmth and expressiveness. This concert promises a broad program that will evoke feelings of loss, longing, love, and a bit of foot-stomping fandango flamboyance. Joining her onstage is the renowned Flinders Quartet. With two decades of experience, and acclaimed for their unpretentious brilliance, they are one of Australia's most loved chamber music ensembles. This program features works by Carulli, Boccherini and a world premiere performance of Carl Vines' Endless for Guitar and String Quartet (2021).
If you are looking for some wow moments in your live entertainment, then look no further than On by Circa. This iconic Brisbane based contemporary circus company is in demand at festivals all over the world. This new work follows eight strangers whose lives cross in the courtyard of an apartment block. Over the course of a single night they will fight, love, laugh and find moments of beauty and transcendence. The sheer athleticism of this performance will have audiences on the edge of their seats.
Also coming up is Karen Knowles in Concert, the International Women's Day Awards presented by the Zonta Club of Berry and The Naked Magicians.
Visit shoalhavenentertainment.com.au or call the box office on 4429 5757.
Come along to some presentations and story times across all Shoalhaven Libraries branches during Seniors Week 2023, running from February 1 to 12.
At Nowra Library there will be a talk about chronic pain, drugs, alcohol, and wellbeing from the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District, on February 9, at 1pm.
Hear from a person living with chronic pain and health workers about how to treat pain and improve wellbeing.
There will be a short break with tea and coffee available and lots of time to ask questions.
At Sanctuary Point Library, on February 15th at 11am, Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre will be giving an informative presentation on the topic of elder abuse.
The Centre offers free and confidential legal advice to members of the community and aims to help to raise awareness of elder abuse and inform older Australians of the supports available to them.
Learn how to spot the warning signs and reach out for help.
At Nowra Library on February 15th at 2pm, Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre will be giving an informative presentation on the topic of planning ahead.
This is a free legal information session where a solicitor will be speaking about planning ahead.
It includes information about writing wills, power of attorney and guardianship.
There will be time for questions at the end of both these sessions.
Should you need more personalised legal advice relating to your specific situation, call the office on 1800 229 529 to arrange an appointment.
Art After School classes return in week two of term one.
This eight-week program is designed to enrich children's imagination and creativity through art. Participants will explore different art materials and learn new skills.
Still Life, held on Wednesday evenings beginning February 15, and Explore your Creativity, a four week series starting Saturday, February 11, are two new artist led workshops designed to inspire creativity. Perfect for an after-work creativity boost, you can attend one class or the full term.
Two exciting new exhibitions will be on display from February 4 to 25. New Horizons is the must-see annual display of HSC artworks from students across the Shoalhaven. This exhibition showcases the unique and diverse talent emerging from participating high schools. Man About the House, an exhibition scheduled to coincide with Sydney World Pride, will display works by Robert Pearce, alongside contemporary responses to these works by Liam Benson, Max Dingle, Daisy Farnham, Matt Kilby, Kim Leutwyler, and Natalie McDonagh.
Join in the opening celebrations for these shows on Saturday, February 4, as well as a closing event for Man About the House on Saturday, February 25 from 4pm, including a Mardi Gras Viewing Party presented by Queers Down South.
If you have yet to see Plant Your Feet curated by Glenn Barkley, make it a priority to get to the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery before 2pm Saturday 28. Between Wednesday, January 25 and 28, kids can join artist educators who will help you pinch, roll, make, squeeze, and build at Clay Playground.