Will Gareth Ward take a tilt at the seat of Kiama?

With just 60 days to go before the March state election Kiama incumbent Gareth Ward is yet to confirm whether he will contest the seat.
But third-party polling has suggested the now-independent MP would retain the seat were he to throw his hat in the ring.
"When I have something to say about it I will," Mr Ward said about his decision on his future.
"I'm not running on anyone's timetable other than the fact there will be an election sometime in March. There will be candidates for the election, the community will have the opportunity to select from those candidates and the brilliant thing about our local community is those voters always get it right."
The Mercury understands that a poll undertaken late last year by an industry group had Mr Ward comfortably winning his seat of Kiama on preferences as an independent.
There has also been reports that supporters of Mr Ward have already started door-knocking residents, despite the fact he is yet to announce he is running.
"The door-knocking is something I've been doing for the last 12 years," Mr Ward said.
"I know that people focus on my activities for eight weeks in the lead-up to an election but as far as I'm concerned it's actually no difference from what I've been doing in the last 12 years.
"I know that hard work comes a shock, a surprise and a bit of a mystery to some people but that has been my modus operandi every day I've been in this job."
With a court case over alleged sexual offences - which Mr Ward vehemently denies - still hanging over his head, there is some conjecture that the major parties believe this gives them a chance to win Kiama.
Labor endorsed Katelin McInerney as its candidate in August last year and Mr Ward has since claimed the party was targeting him.
Despite not yet having a candidate Liberal leader Dominic Perrottet has said the party would win the seat of Kiama.
While frustrated by the ongoing delays in having his day in court, Mr Ward did not believe the court case would be a factor were he to decide to run.
"I'm confident that my electorate is absolutely of the belief that someone is innocent until proven otherwise," he said.
"I don't think that matters that have been alleged but never proven will come into any reasonable person's consideration."
He wasn't surprised the leader of his former party said they would win Kiama.
"I would assume that every party leader would say the they were confident of winning every seat until 6pm on the 25th of March."
