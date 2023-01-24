Road offences draw double demerits over holiday

NSW Police are urging motorists to drive safe this Australia Day period, as a high visibility road safety operation runs throughout the long weekend.
Operation Australia Day will commence at 12.01am on Wednesday, January 25 and conclude at 11.59pm on Sunday, January 29.
Double demerit points will apply for the duration of the operation for speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt, and motorcycle helmet offences.
Traffic and Highway Patrol officers, with assistance from Police Area Commands and Police Districts, will be deployed across all metropolitan and regional areas in NSW, to keep the community safe over the busy period.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Acting Assistant Commissioner Trent King, said with Australia Day falling on a Thursday, police expect a lot of people on the roads from Wednesday and across the weekend.
"With double demerits in place over five days we urge everyone to remember the consequences if you do the wrong thing behind the wheel," Acting Assistant Commissioner King said.
"While police will be doing everything in their power to work with the community to keep our roads safe, we also want to advise motorists that everyone has a role to play.
"Inside each and every vehicle you pass on the road is a loved one: a mate, a mother, a father, child or a sibling - and we can all take steps to keep them out of harm's way," Acting Assistant Commissioner King said.
Head of Safety at Transport for NSW Peter Dunphy said although the road toll currently stands at 13, which is seven less than for the same time last year, it is important motorists don't become complacent.
"Keeping safe on the roads is everyone's responsibility, so please make sure you're well rested before you set off, stick to the speed limit and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination, put the phone away and never ever drive if you're affected by drugs or alcohol," Mr Dunphy said.
"Motorists should also remember that school zones are back in force from Friday 27 January, and it is especially important to slow down and take care in school zones at school times - even if you cannot see children near the road."
