South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Court

Currarong fatal car crash case adjourned until late February

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
January 26 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nowra Local Court. File image.

A Currarong man, charged in relation to a fatal car crash, has had his case adjourned until February.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.