A Currarong man, charged in relation to a fatal car crash, has had his case adjourned until February.
James Harrison Kell, 21, did not appear in Nowra Local Court when the case was up for mention on January 23.
The matter is scheduled to come before the Nowra Local Court again on February 24.
READ MORE:
Kell has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, mid-range drink driving, driving with an illicit drug in his blood present and driving with mid range PCA and illicit drugs following a two vehicle collision on January 1, 2022, on Currarong Road.
No plea has been entered at this stage.
According to court documents, emergency services were called after 10:30 am on January 1, 2022 following reports a Subaru Forester and a Hyundai sedan had collided head-on. The driver of the Subaru, a 26-year-old woman from Callala Bay, died in the crash.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.