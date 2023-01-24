Night work for the Nowra bridge project

Night work is set to get underway on the Nowra bridge project.
Changed traffic conditions will be in place throughout February to allow for this work.
The work will be carried out between 6pm and 7am from February 1 to February 28, on sections of the Princes Highway, Scenic Drive, and Bolong, Illaroo and Bridge roads.
The work will be done at night to minimise impacts to road users, and for the safety of workers. It will include pavement work on the Princes Highway between Bridge Road and Moss Street, and at the intersection of the Princes Highway and Bridge Road.
During some of this work, access to and from Bridge Road will be restricted. Business and resident access will be maintained.
The community will be informed of dates and impacts in advance.
Traffic changes will include lane closures, intermittent stop/slow traffic conditions, and reduced speeds of 40 km/h during work.
Electronic signs will be in place before and during these changes.
Motorists are advised to drive to conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Pedestrian access will be maintained during night work, however there may be some changes.
Transport for NSW thanks the community for its patience while work is carried out.
