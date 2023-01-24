When you've been photographing the south coast's stunning scenery for near on two decades, you're bound to have a fair few shots.
Or rather, a few hundred thousand.
Andy Hutchinson had his work cut out for him, in deciding which frames would make it in to his first ever exhibition.
The Berry-based landscape photographer will soon launch his inaugural show Life on the Colour Spectrum at Fern St Gallery, Gerringong.
It shows the vivid colours of the south coast, along with plenty of often-unnoticed details in the landscape, giving a little insight in to how Hutchinson sees the region.
Diagnosed with autism and ADHD in adult-hood, he has figured out how his photography is a way of dealing with the world, of mentally reseting and of fully exploring an enduring passion for light and colour.
"My personal favourites are the macro shots, taken on the south coast's beaches and the dunes at sunrise and sunset," Hutchinson said.
"For me, the abstract forms of the sun, the light and the dune grasses, created by shooting with a very wide aperture, capture some of the feeling of being on one of our beautiful beaches at that special time of the day."
Life on the Colour Spectrum will run at Gerringong's Fern St Gallery, January 30 - February 12.
