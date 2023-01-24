A class of Shoalhaven seniors has taken a giant technological leap, to better connect themselves with the world.
The cohort of local women have been learning digital literacy at Nowra TAFE, and each has earned their Statement of Attainment in Individual Pathways.
Glenys Warner, of Worrigee, has mastered her phone, computer, and online banking through the TAFE course.
Like many, it was the pandemic which pushed Mrs Warner to embrace new technology. Since taking on the short course, she has been making the most of her new skills by staying in contact with her ten grandchildren.
"I enrolled specifically to learn to use my mobile phone and computer," she said.
"Most of my friends use mobile phones, and I felt I had been left behind.
"Through the patience of my teacher, I've learned how to use a mobile phone to contact people, and to look things up on the internet.
"I attended TAFE NSW Nowra every Wednesday, and my confidence in using my phone grew with each lesson."
Fellow student Millie said she felt that the classes were keeping members of the older generation in the loop - many are genuinely concerned about being left out, as technology keeps racing ahead.
"Without the knowledge of using his technology, especially for seniors, we are being left behind everyone else," she said.
"There is always something new coming out and it can be hard to keep up.
"I think we're very fortunate to have our TAFE NSW teachers giving their precious time, knowledge and support to teach us how to use technology."
According to the latest OECD report, 40 to 50 per cent of adults in Australia live with literacy, numeracy and digital literacy levels that make it difficult to cope with the demands of work and family life.
TAFE NSW Education Pathways Teacher Joy Sharpe said the Statement in Individual Pathways course was all about tailoring lessons to what local students need.
"We use a mixture of theory and practical coursework to improve everyday digital literacy skills so these students can communicate better," Ms Sharpe said.
"Our students are achieving their own goals in digital literacy. They're gaining confidence and a love of learning that will help them in their work and everyday life."
