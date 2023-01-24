South Coast Register
Nowra seniors embrace the digital future at TAFE

Updated January 24 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 1:42pm
Glenys Warner, of Worrigee, has just finished her short course in digital literacy at Nowra TAFE. She's already putting her smartphone and computer skills to good use, by keeping in touch with her 10 grandchildren. Picture supplied.

A class of Shoalhaven seniors has taken a giant technological leap, to better connect themselves with the world.

