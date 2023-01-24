Former Nowra Fire Brigade Captain and local businessman Eric Woolley AFSM, known to many as EPW, was farewelled at a service last week at the Wesley Centre.
Mr Woolley passed away on January 2 at the age of 80.
He was a lifelong Nowra resident born in the Shoalhaven on May 20, 1942, and was an active member of the community across several different fields, always looking for new ways to get involved according to his cousin Max Woolley.
Mr Woolley was a 30-plus year member of the Lions Club, joining on January 11 1993, with a total of 29 years as club director, including being named president from 1996 to 1997.
In 2007 he was made a Melvin Jones Fellow, which is the highest honour that can be bestowed upon a person in Lions.
At a young age Mr Woolley discovered he had an aptitude and passion for technology, building both a transistor radio and a black and white television set in his teenage years.
This would propmt him to follow a career as a local businessman founding Eric Woolley Services and EPW Security which became staples in the Nowra business community for more than 60 years.
"Eric ran his business differently to most people in those early days; he always wore a tie, had a clean lab coat and used dropsheets at customer's premises to keep everything tidy," fellow firefighter and business partner Craig Mayled said.
"He built his successful business on providing his customers with the best possible products and service. If it was done by Eric, it was done to 110 per cent."
"Eric was greeted at the front door to be taken in for a cup of tea while he worked. I think this is where his love for cups of tea came from.
"It shows how highly Eric's customers thought of him by the number of them with us here today."
Mr Woolley began his career in the NSW Fire Brigade on September 1, 1967, serving with the Nowra Brigade up until his retirement in 2005.
He remained actively involved with the service however, as an official at the Firefighting Championships.
He was involved in as many aspects of the service that he could be. Whether that was on the ground, installing pagers for members or through his involvement in the Fire Brigade competitions where he put his technological aptitude to great use, pioneering the development of electronic timing equipment.
Mr Woolley competed at Zone, Regional and State Championships going on to further be involved in Victorian, Western Australian and New Zealand competitions.
READ MORE:
"His contribution to, and support of, the team that had much success between 1972 and 2018, including overall winners in 2002 and 2008, is well known," Mr Mayland said.
He competed for Nowra in State Championships bringing home several top five finishes in the Alarm and Rescue Event between 1976 and 1992.
Mr Woolley was made a Life Member of the NSW Fire Brigades Championships Association for his outstanding contribution as both a competitor and innovator.
He was always a valued member of the local brigade, with his specialities in radio communications being crucial to the organisation and approach to every call out.
"Much of what Eric initiated here was ahead of what the Metropolitan Brigades had in place," Mr Mayland said.
"His initiative saw the development of the South Coast Pilot Project to provide data and radio communications between the Fire Brigade Communications Centre, the Fire Stations and Vehicles covering Wollongong, South Coast and the Southern Highlands."
Mr Woolley was bestowed with many awards throughout his time in service, the most significant being The Australian Fire Service Medal (AFSM); which is presented to a member who has shown distinguished service.
He received the award in 2000 when he was captain of the Nowra Brigade.
Eric is remembered by his wife Cynthia, his two children, Steven and Linda, as well as his six grandchildren.
"As we reflect on Eric's life we remember a special person who lived a full and amazing life, a man we have all been blessed to know," Mr Mayland said.
"Eric Woolley; a man who gave so much of himself to so many others."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.