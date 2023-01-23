Finish the summer holidays with family fun: what's on Shoalhaven

Duck Derby
Marine Rescue Jervis Bay
Join the family fun at Huskisson on January 26, at the annual Duck Derby, hosted by Marine Rescue Jervis Bay. Race your rubber duck against the rest of the flock at Moona Moona Ck; enjoy the markets, food stalls and entertainment. Starts 9am, with a Welcome to Country from Gadhungal Murring.
Charity Regatta
At Callala Bay
Jervis Bay Cruising Yacht Club is hosting its annual Saltwater Veterans Cup: the charity regatta raising funds to support military veterans' health and wellness. Join the sailors for three days of summer fun at their Callala Bay clubhouse on January 26-28. Exciting spectator events will sail the bay on Friday and Saturday - catch the sprint race, and the race arounds the bay. Jervis Bay Brewery will be running a pop up bar, and local food trucks will be slinging tasty treats. Visit the JBCYC clubhouse, just off Boorawine Tce.
Arty Fun
Clay Playground Nowra
Kids will love getting their hands dirty at the Clay Playground workshop at the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery. This is an activity for everyone - all ages welcome. There are plenty of sessions on offer from Wednesday to Saturday, right up until January 28. For most kids, tickets are $5; kids aged under five are free. Book your session online with Shoalhaven Regional Gallery.
Carnival Time
One more week
Catch the Huskisson Carnival before it leaves town for another year. There are rides, games, food, and entertainment galore at the family-friendly fair; plus, non-riders get free entry. The annual event will continue to delight locals and visitors at Huskisson Sports Grounds. Nightly from 6-10pm until January 29.
Immerse Yourself
Sydney Festival at Bundanon
Celebrate a full year of Bundanon's revamped art museum and Bridge for Creative Learning. A full weekend of workshops, performances and talks will take place at Bundanon this weekend (January 28-29), coming direct from the Sydney Festival. As a bonus, there will be free face painting for the kids. Drop in and immerse yourself in all that Bundanon has to offer; check out the program at bundanon.com.au
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
