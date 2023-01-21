Ready, set, mow.
The Kennards Hire Twilight Lawnmower Racing Event will take the Shoalhaven by storm next weekend.
Lawnmower racing is a form of motorsport that sees contestants race modified ride-on lawnmowers.
The sport first arose to recognition in the United Kingdom during the late 1960s.
Next weekend's event at Bolong Road, Bomaderry, will see a variety of entertainment on offer including, ShowMow Racing Lawnmowers, CareSouth Ride On Racers, Jumping Castles, Shoalhaven Heads Fire Brigade, John Deere display, Car & Truck Show 'N' Shine.
There will also be a variety of food and drinks on offer.
Taylor Lynch from ShowMow Racing said everyone is "super excited" to see the event go ahead after a lot of hard work that's been put in.
"We're just so excited to be putting on a local motorsport event in our home town," Ms Lynch said.
"We tour NSW performing but there is nothing like doing it in your own backyard."
Ms Lynch said it's a super fun and exciting event for the local community with "some of the best local vendors and community groups ready to put on a show."
"It'll be a fun filled family night of entertainment where you can bring the kids for free."
She further added the uniqueness and fun factor of lawnmower racing, reason enough to come along.
"Lawnmower racing is the most accessible motorsport you can find, it's very cheap to get started, we keep all costs low and they still go extremely fast with a small amount of tweaking," she said.
The event will take place on Saturday January 28, with festivities beginning at 5:30pm.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
