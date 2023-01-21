Vincentia High School student Axl Reeves has beat out more than 100 candidates to be selected to the 2023 NSW Youth Regional Taskforce.
The 14-year-old said he's always been a passionate member of his school's student representative council and that "he jumped at the opportunity" when he found out about the taskforce.
The taskforce made up of 18 young people from around the state was selected from more than 140 applicants with Reeves being the youngest member of the team.
The group will meet with members of the State Government including NSW Minister for Regional Youth Ben Franklin, to discuss a variety of topics affecting the youth of NSW, including work readiness, wellbeing, connectivity and community.
Reeves said he was motivated to pursue this role because he "wanted to give to give the youth of the Shoalhaven and Illawarra a better voice."
"It'll give us access to someone who can advise changemakers on the real issues affecting our region."
"Obviously you've got the actual ministers perspective of what the issues are, but to have someone on the ground who has a real feel for issues in the region will be very beneficial."
Reeves said that mental health support and public transport were two of the big issues that have been discussed.
While the student said there has been a lot of positive ground made in the mental health space, he still believes there's a lot more to be done.
"There's been a lot of positive change but you can always be better, it's very important," he said.
When he found out that he was a successful applicant for the taskforce, Reeves said he was speechless.
"I was told I had been shortlisted and for me that was amazing in itself but to then find out I was successful, I really was speechless," he said.
"I want to be a voice for the Shoalhaven and do what I can to bring attention to the issues that really affect the area."
Reeves said he'd like to go into a career in policing after high school, an area where he feels he can make true changes.
"I definitely want to start off by going into policing."
"Just because I'm not in politics doesn't mean I can't make great changes."
"I love working with people and to be there as a community figure."
Last year's Regional Youth Taskforce contributed to major changes in NSW Government policy decisions which Minster Franklin commended the group for.
"Some of the 2022 Taskforce's achievements include raising awareness of the need for more mental health support for regional young people, improving messaging to youth about the harms of vaping and inclusion and awareness for LGBTQIA+ young people living in the regions."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
