Kiama's Olive Studio Pilates enhancing local athletes

Athletes from all sports and first-timers alike are piling into Kiama's newest pilates studio, utilising it as an crucial part of their weekly sporting program.
Owner Olivia Campbell told the Mercury her dream had come true in December last year when she opened her very own pilates business - Olive Studio - in Kiama.
READ MORE:
In the space of five weeks, Campbell - who also works full-time as a physiotherapist - was approved for a studio in Kiama and with the help of her partner - who is a builder - transformed it into her personal pilates paradise.
She said that numbers of the classes had quickly risen and that her goal for the program was to make it inclusive for everyone, regardless of age, gender or fitness level.
Campbell said it was a crucial part of an athlete's sporting program.
"[Pilates] is pretty much essential [for athletes]," she said.
"I've got a client that plays AFL for the Swans and they've just got a new gym and the set-up now they have is amazing. They've got a whole pilates room full of reformers. So if you're seeing the elite athletes do that every week, and it's part of their conditioning, it's clearly important."
Speaking on how the business had been going since the start just over a month ago, Campbell said she was impressed with how quickly her numbers for classes had grown.
"I opened two weeks before Christmas," she added.
"I am originally from Wagga Wagga and I worked full-time and did pilates there. Then I moved to Kiama and there just wasn't a group studio where you could use machines. I just sort of thought it would be pretty cool if I opened my own studio and I found the space and it all happened within the space of five weeks. It's pretty crazy and to have my own studio is unbelievable.
"Originally I wanted to offer enough classes so that people could choose what one they wanted to go for. So I started with 20 classes but the numbers have been growing and I haven't died yet," she laughed.
"I just keep doing what I love."
Classes at Olive Studio run in the mornings and afternoons. It is based in Tingira Crescent in Kiama, next to the 'Little Blowhole'.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.