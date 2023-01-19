Former professional basketball player and coach Paul Lindeberg will take the reigns of the Shoalhaven Tigers representative side in 2023.
Lindeberg brings a wealth of experience to the South Coast team with a 20-year-plus resume coaching at the state, national and international levels.
Most recently he guided the Sutherland Sharks girls to four straight championships.
Prior to his stint with the Sharks, Lindeberg worked as the head coach of the Australian Institute of Sport Satellite squad, a role that was pivotal for the coach, laying the ground work for the coaching principals he abides by today.
The Shoalhaven Tigers Youth Men had a whirlwind 2022 campaign, that saw them finish the regular season with 12 wins and 6 losses.
READ MORE:
They entered the semi-finals facing off against a tough Coffs Harbour Suns (17-3) team who dispatched of the Tigers 79-64.
Lindeberg will take over from former Tiger and coach Ben Morris, who has guided the side for the past two seasons.
For Lindeberg the old Shoalhaven stadium held many a good memory having secured a national championship there that propelled his coaching career, all the way to winning his fourth straight title with the Sharks.
He was originally approached by president John Martin to take on the role as senior men's coach which Lindeberg initially turned down.
He was then asked to come and evaluate the youth team selection and two weeks later he would accept the head coaching role for this season.
Heading into this season the squad looks very different with only four players returning from last season's team.
Spryly combo guard Jack Callaghan, microwave shooter Corey Walker, crafty guard Rory Shepherdson and jack of all trades forward Jesse Peters will all return this season to guide a roster full of fresh and young new faces.
Lindeberg said he's been impressed with the leadership shown especially by Peters and Shepherdson.
"We've created a leadership council for this season," Lindeberg said.
"Jesse Peters will be the captain while Rory Shepherdson and James Lucman will act alongside on the council."
Lindeberg preaches a "society first philosophy" in his style of coaching, which examines each of the players holistically, not just in the context of their performance on the court.
"As a team we've sat down and wrote out our goals but also our values and operating principals, we've called it 'the Tigers Way'," Lindeberg said.
"It's the way we want to be seen on and off the floor, we want the players to be role models for the younger players."
He said he's feeling very positive about the side so far with all the players buying in to the team ethos.
With a number of new faces on the squad it will take awhile to develop the chemistry between the group, but Lindeberg remains confident with how the players have responded to one another so far.
There's a lot of talent on the roster including newcomer Isaac Dell from Milton, a raw 6-foot-7 17-year-old who has a chance to be a really special player for the Tigers once he gets used to the stiffer competition of the Waratah League.
Currently it's about finding what players work in what roles to maximise the potential of the team.
"If we can scout each other like we do other teams then we'll be all the better for it," Lindeberg said.
"It's all about having team awareness, if everyone knows each others skillset then we can put ourselves in the best position to win."
Lindeberg who has a background in criminology said the mental and external aspects of a player are often overlooked with too much of an emphasis put purely on their performance on the court.
"As a coach it brings me the biggest joy to see players develop before my eyes, and that's both on and off the basketball court," Lindeberg said.
"If I can help players to reach their potential in all facets of life, then that is truly what marks success."
"I will measure the failure of our program if we aren't able to help these people achieve their goals, because that doesn't fit my definition of what is a winning program."
The full 2023 Shoalhaven Tigers roster will be released in the coming days.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.