House hunters encouraged to recharge mojo at Housing World

Building company MOJO Homes will open the doors to two new display homes in Nowra's Housing World this weekend.
The new homes include the first acreage design for Housing World, The Carrington Grand One 31 which is sure to attract plenty of attention. Right next door will be the popular Kiama 24 the perfect family and specially designed for narrow lots.
MOJO Homes Sales Manager Justin Brown said to celebrate MOJO joining the display village in Nowra we will be hosting an open day on Saturday the 21st of January.
"Come and have a coffee on us and take a walk through our two homes. We are excited to be join Housing World and we think our new display homes will provide customers with a wider choice of options," Justin said.
"The Carrington Grand One features four bedrooms, a media room, home office, stunning living/kitchen and dining areas as wells as an outdoor living area. Its architectural merits, strong clean lines and formal elements work in harmony to define a design offering multiple lifestyle options.
"While the Kiama offers flow and functionality also with 4 bedrooms, children's playroom, study nook and outdoor area," Justin added.
MOJO is also offering a $60,000 discount on all homes for a limited time.
Free coffees will be available from 10am to 1pm on Saturday and the display village is open until 5 pm.
Visit Housing World at Quinns Lane, Nowra
