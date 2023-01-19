The newly-built William Campbell College at Nowra Hill will soon benefit from a new school zone.
The zone is being finalised in coming weeks to ensure it's ready for the new school year.
Transport for NSW said work to install the new school zone on Gannet Road has already begun.
"The road line markings and signage for the new school zone are already in place," the Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"A speed zone review of the road is also underway."
The Transport for NSW spokesperson said 40 km/h school zones are provided on roads with an active direct access point from the school to improve pedestrian safety.
"School zones help protect children on their way to and from school at times and places where they are often present in high numbers and the lower speed limit will reduce the risk and potential severity of a crash in these areas," the spokesperson said.
Electronic signage will be put in place to help create awareness of the new school zone before the new school opens for Term One.
Motorists are reminded to drive to the sign posted speed limit at all times for the safety of all road users.
