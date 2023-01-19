South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

School zone being finished at Nowra's Campbelle College

Updated January 19 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 12:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
School zone markings and signage have been installed at Campbelle College in Nowra. File Picture.

The newly-built William Campbell College at Nowra Hill will soon benefit from a new school zone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.