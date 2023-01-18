South Coast Register
Nowra student secures prestigious 'New Colombo Plan' Scholarship

January 18 2023 - 3:30pm
Governor General David Hurley with Worrigee's Harrison Shepherd. Supplied picture

Harrison Shepherd has attained one of the country's most coveted scholarships, the 'New Colombo Plan Scholarship', with the young teaching student now embarking on an overseas journey.

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

