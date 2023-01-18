Harrison Shepherd has attained one of the country's most coveted scholarships, the 'New Colombo Plan Scholarship', with the young teaching student now embarking on an overseas journey.
The 21-year-old Nowra-born student is currently studying a Bachelor of Primary Education at the University of Newcastle, being one of the top performing students in his cohort.
The New Colombo Plan Scholarship Program supports undergraduate students to study and undertake internships in 40 different countries across the Indo-Pacific region.
Mr Shepherd first found out about the scholarship when approached by his tutors being offered the chance to apply for it.
After several rounds of interviews with vice-chancellors, heads of schools, Australian ambassadors and an intensive application proving his aptitude and potential as a country representative, Mr Shepherd was told that he had been a successful applicant.
"It was an amazing feeling when I found out," Mr Shepherd said.
"I put a lot of hard work into my application and never would have thought that I would attain this achievement."
"I'm incredibly passionate for education and I believe my love for it has allowed me to succeed in it."
Growing up in Worrigee, the proud Wiradjuri man attended Nowra Anglican College, where his passion for teaching initially grew.
He will soon be travelling to Fiji to attend the University of the South Pacific, where will working in conjunction with 10 other successful applicants.
"Whilst studying at the university, I will be also teaching at a variety of community schools to assist the department in their current teacher shortage," he said.
Mr Shepherd will be travelling both the islands as well as the mainland to teach.
"Teaching is a very sacred position in the Fijian culture and it is an honour to represent Australia in this way."
He said he was still "grappling" with the opportunities that this scholarship may present for the future.
He recently travelled to Canberra to meet with other scholars and Australian ambassadors as well as the Governor General and secretaries to the Department of Foreign Affair and Trade.
"Every scholar I spoke to that has gone on the NCP program has preached the impact it had on them," Mr Shepherd said.
"I met one who is now an environmental scientist for Rio Tinto, another who is on the board of Mattel and another who is studying Space Law."
He counts himself as incredibly lucky and "can't wait" to see what comes of this rare experience.
"I'm incredibly lucky to not only represent me, but also my family, my university, my culture and Australia."
Mr Shepherd flies out on February 5.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
