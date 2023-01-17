Seek a cool and shady spot on the south coast today: it's going to be a hot one.
Top temperatures for most of the region are tipped to pass 30 degrees.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a high pressure ridge is extending over eastern NSW. This weather pattern is driving up temperatures along the coast.
A top of 33 degrees is forecast for Nowra; Huskisson can expect a top of 30 degrees, and Batemans Bay will likely have a top of 31 degrees.
Ulladulla can expect to stay just a couple of degrees cooler, with a top of 29. However, Narooma will remain most comfortable, at a maximum temperature of 26 degrees.
Thunderstorms are forecast to roll in during the late afternoon and early evening, bringing relief from today's high temperatures.
No official thunderstorm warnings are active as yet, though the bureau notes the predicted storms could become severe.
The rest of this week is set to be much more comfortable, with maximum temperatures forecast in the mid-twenties across the board.
