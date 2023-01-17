South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Wednesday, January 18: High temperatures forecast on South Coast, possible afternoon storms

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated January 18 2023 - 9:46am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wednesday's forecast predicts temperatures over 30 degrees for much of the south coast, with afternoon storms likely. Picture by Matt Jeffery.

Seek a cool and shady spot on the south coast today: it's going to be a hot one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.