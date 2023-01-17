Generous living proportions

This property represents a fantastic opportunity for investors or home owners alike.
The weatherboard clad home, perfectly suited for family living, invites you in with the opulent front door. As you step into the home you are greeted with the generous size living area which is serviced by a reverse cycle air-conditioner and ceiling fan.
There is a formal, separate dining area which is kept comfortable year round with the inclusion of a second reverse cycle air-conditioner. Walking down the hallway you will find four well sized bedrooms with built-in robes and ceiling fans.
The kitchen, bathroom and laundry have all been renovated. The kitchen offers modern appliances and gas top cooking, dishwasher and loads of cupboards and bench space. The bathroom is bright, inviting and offers a beautiful, generously proportioned, full-sized bathtub.
The rear yard and outside of the property is a package in itself, with huge double garaging, work-shop, plus an additional men's shed. Entertain any time of year, either around the designated fire-pit area or on the undercover entertaining deck. The property is fully fenced with double gate access into the back yard. Back-to-grid solar panels complete this desirable residence.
Come and inspect this property to appreciate the location, size of the home and everything this residence offers in a family home.
